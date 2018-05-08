GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
A double to drive in a run and another that put him in position to score, to go along with a homer-robbing catch in the first inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Extra-base hits, at least one in each game, by Rosario on the first five games of this road trip.
7 Pitchers in big-league history to throw at least five shutout innings and strike out at least five batters in his first two career starts, with Fernando Romero joining that group.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi, from nearby Highland, Ill., faces Cardinals ace Carlos Martinez as the Twins try to sweep the two-game interleague series.
PHIL MILLER
