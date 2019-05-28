GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Orlando Arcia, Milwaukee
The shortstop doubled home a run, then hit a two-run homer to give Milwaukee the lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Twins victories in their six interleague games thus far.
21 Consecutive games in which the Twins have scored at least three runs, their longest such streak since 2006.
6 Hits by the Twins in the second inning, their fourth such inning this year, most in MLB.
UP NEXT
The brief series concludes with Martin Perez’s attempt to become an eight-game winner.
PHIL MILLER
