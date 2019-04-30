IMPACT PLAYER: Jake Odorizzi, Twins

The righthander held the AL’s best-hitting offense to four singles and a walk over seven innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

22 1-0 victories in Twins history with the lone run coming on a homer; this is their first since May 12, 2017, at Cleveland (Miguel Sano).

86 Pitches thrown by Odorizzi, the fewest he has thrown in a start of seven innings or more. He needed only 21 pitches over the third, fourth and fifth innings.

4 Consecutive quality starts by Twins starting pitchers.

ON DECK

Two-time All-Star righthander Gerrit Cole faces the Twins for the first time in his seven-year career.

PHIL MILLER