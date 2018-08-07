IMPACT PLAYER

Trevor Bauer, Cleveland

He gave up only three hits and three walks while striking out 11 over six shutout innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Twins position players who have pitched this season, with Mitch Garver the latest.

14 Times Cleveland has scored at least 10 runs in a game, tops in the AL.

38 Pitches thrown by Kyle Gibson in the fourth inning.

ON DECK

Indians righthander Carlos Carrasco has won his past five decisions while posting a 1.99 ERA. He faces Twins lefthander Adalberto Mejia in Game 2 of the series.