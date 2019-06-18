GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Rick Porcello, Boston
The former AL Cy Young Award winner pitched seven shutout innings, giving up four hits and walking one while striking out eight.
BY THE NUMBERS
31 Consecutive games that Jorge Polanco has reached base; he hit a two-out single off Porcello in the sixth.
5 Times the Twins have lost two games in a row this season; they have yet to lose three in a row.
ON DECK
Michael Pineda is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA in 12 career starts against the Red Sox. Boston throws out another former Cy Young winner in David Price.
