GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Miguel Sano, Twins
The slugger’s pinch-hit, two-run homer lifted the Twins to the walkoff victory.
BY THE NUMBERS
99.8 Miles-per-hour, the speed of Trevor May’s fastest pitch.
109 Pitches thrown by Jake Odorizzi, a season high.
ON DECK
The Twins’ Jose Berrios is tied for fourth in the AL with 16 quality starts as he prepares to face Braves righthander Mike Foltynewicz.
LA VELLE E. NEAL III
