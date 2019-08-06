GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

The slugger’s pinch-hit, two-run homer lifted the Twins to the walkoff victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

99.8 Miles-per-hour, the speed of Trevor May’s fastest pitch.

109 Pitches thrown by Jake Odorizzi, a season high.

ON DECK

The Twins’ Jose Berrios is tied for fourth in the AL with 16 quality starts as he prepares to face Braves righthander Mike Foltynewicz.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III