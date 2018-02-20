MONDAY

BASketball • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Annandale 40

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup 63, Barnesville 56

• Deer River 108, Northland 57

• Murray Co. Central 102, Ellsworth 83

• Sisseton (S.D.) 56, Morris/C-A 52

• Yellow Med. East 60, Montevideo 48

• Maple River at Tri-City United, ppd.

basketball • GIRLS

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 61, Lakeville South 53

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Annandale 41

• Maple Lake 66, Lester Prairie/HT 47

• Maranatha 70, Holy Family 65

MINNESOTA

• Adrian 50, Edgerton 44

• Battle Lake 52, Clinton-G-B 50

• Kerkhoven-M-S 53, Cent. Minn. Chr. 49

• Lake Crystal-WM 49, New Ulm Cath. 48

• Mountain Lake 42, Westbrook-WG 33

• Northern Freeze 51, Goodridge/G-G 14

• Red Lake Falls 52, Win-E-Mac 43

• Sleepy Eye 83, Redwood Valley 64

• Stephen-Argyle 62, Crookston 60

• SW Minn. Christian 89, Fulda 34

• Tri-City United at Fairmont, ppd.

RANKINGS

GYMNASTICS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

• Class 2A: 1. Lakeville North 149.483; 2. Owatonna 148.817; 3. Stillwater 148.642; 4. St. Cloud Tech 147.817; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 147.633; 6. East Ridge 147.158; 7. Lakeville South 146.908; 8. Champlin Park 146.758; 9. Maple Grove 145.6; 10. Anoka 144.658.

• Class 1A: 1. Detroit Lakes 151.817; 2. Sartell-St. Stephen 147.875; 3. Willmar 146.808; 4. Mahtomedi 146.475; 5. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 145.9; 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 145.883; 7. Worthington 145.7; 8. Perham 144.617; 9. Big Lake 143.967; 10. Melrose 143.392.

STATE TOURNAMENTS

gymnastics

CLASS 2A

At U. of M. Sports Pavilion

• Team competition: Cambridge-Isanti, Champlin Park, East Ridge, Eden Prairie, Lakeville North, Owatonna, St. Cloud Tech, Stillwater; Friday, 6 pm.

• Individual competition: Saturday, 6 pm.

CLASS 1A

At U. of M. Sports Pavilion

• Team competition: Detroit Lakes, Mahtomedi, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Sartell-St. Stephen, Waconia, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, Willmar, Worthington; Friday, 11 am.

• Individual competition: Saturday, 11 am.

hockey • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

All games at Xcel Energy Center, unless noted

Thursday • Quarterfinals

• Centennial vs. Lakeville South, 11 am

• Eagan vs. Hill-Murray, 1 pm

• Brainerd vs. Edina, 6 pm

• Andover vs. Eden Prairie, 8 pm

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 pm

Consolation semifinals

At Ridder Arena

• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am

• Quarterfinal losers, noon

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 11 am

Fifth place

At Ridder Arena

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

CLASS 1A

All games at Xcel Energy Center, unless noted

Wednesday • Quarterfinals

• Breck vs. Marshall, 11 am

• Proctor/Hermantown vs. Red Wing, 1 pm

• New Ulm vs. Warroad, 6 pm

• Alexandria vs. St. Paul United, 8 pm

Thursday • Consolation semifinals

At Ridder Arena

• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am

• Quarterfinal losers, noon

Friday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 11 am

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

Saturday • Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 9 am

Fifth place

At Ridder Arena

• Consolation semifinal winners, 10 am

WRESTLING

CLASS 3A

At Xcel Energy Center

March 1

• Teams: Albert Lea, Shakopee, Hastings, Stillwater, St. Michael-Albertville, Minnetonka, Anoka and Willmar.

• Quarterfinals, 9 am

• Consolation semifinals, 11 am

• Semifinals, 1 pm

• Consolation final, 5 pm

• Third place, 5 pm

• Championship, 7 pm

March 2

• Individual first round, 9 am

• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm

March 3

• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am

• Individual finals, 4 pm

CLASS 2A

At Xcel Energy Center

March 1

• Teams: Kasson-Mantorville, Scott West, Fairmont/Martin County West, South St. Paul, Totino-Grace, Foley, Grand Rapids, Perham.

• Quarterfinals, 11 am

• Consolation semifinals, 1 pm

• Semifinals, 1 pm

• Consolation final, 5 pm

• Third place, 5 pm

• Championship, 7 pm

March 2

• Individual first round, 9 am

• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm

March 3

• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am

• Individual finals, 4 pm

CLASS 1A

At Xcel Energy Center

March 1

• Teams: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, Ottertail Central, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, Frazee.

• Quarterfinals, 9 am

• Consolation semifinals, 11 am

• Semifinals, 1 pm

• Consolation final, 5 pm

• Third place, 5 pm

• Championship, 7 pm

March 2

• Individual first round, 9 am

• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm

March 3

• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am

• Individual finals, 4 pm

SUMMARIES

basketball • GIRLS

Maranatha 70, Holy Family 65

Holy Family 30 35-65

Maranatha 30 40-70

Holy Family: Thompson 18, Steiner 16, Geurs 15, Murphy 7, Vakulskas 4, Elander 3, Jansen 2.

Maranatha: Jarnot 22, Barth-Lofton 12, Post 12, Ware 8, Smith 6, JoDavis 4, Burquest 4, Smestad 2.