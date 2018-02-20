MONDAY
BASketball • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Annandale 40
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup 63, Barnesville 56
• Deer River 108, Northland 57
• Murray Co. Central 102, Ellsworth 83
• Sisseton (S.D.) 56, Morris/C-A 52
• Yellow Med. East 60, Montevideo 48
• Maple River at Tri-City United, ppd.
basketball • GIRLS
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 61, Lakeville South 53
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Annandale 41
• Maple Lake 66, Lester Prairie/HT 47
• Maranatha 70, Holy Family 65
MINNESOTA
• Adrian 50, Edgerton 44
• Battle Lake 52, Clinton-G-B 50
• Kerkhoven-M-S 53, Cent. Minn. Chr. 49
• Lake Crystal-WM 49, New Ulm Cath. 48
• Mountain Lake 42, Westbrook-WG 33
• Northern Freeze 51, Goodridge/G-G 14
• Red Lake Falls 52, Win-E-Mac 43
• Sleepy Eye 83, Redwood Valley 64
• Stephen-Argyle 62, Crookston 60
• SW Minn. Christian 89, Fulda 34
• Tri-City United at Fairmont, ppd.
RANKINGS
GYMNASTICS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
• Class 2A: 1. Lakeville North 149.483; 2. Owatonna 148.817; 3. Stillwater 148.642; 4. St. Cloud Tech 147.817; 5. Cambridge-Isanti 147.633; 6. East Ridge 147.158; 7. Lakeville South 146.908; 8. Champlin Park 146.758; 9. Maple Grove 145.6; 10. Anoka 144.658.
• Class 1A: 1. Detroit Lakes 151.817; 2. Sartell-St. Stephen 147.875; 3. Willmar 146.808; 4. Mahtomedi 146.475; 5. Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka 145.9; 6. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 145.883; 7. Worthington 145.7; 8. Perham 144.617; 9. Big Lake 143.967; 10. Melrose 143.392.
STATE TOURNAMENTS
gymnastics
CLASS 2A
At U. of M. Sports Pavilion
• Team competition: Cambridge-Isanti, Champlin Park, East Ridge, Eden Prairie, Lakeville North, Owatonna, St. Cloud Tech, Stillwater; Friday, 6 pm.
• Individual competition: Saturday, 6 pm.
CLASS 1A
At U. of M. Sports Pavilion
• Team competition: Detroit Lakes, Mahtomedi, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Sartell-St. Stephen, Waconia, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, Willmar, Worthington; Friday, 11 am.
• Individual competition: Saturday, 11 am.
hockey • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
All games at Xcel Energy Center, unless noted
Thursday • Quarterfinals
• Centennial vs. Lakeville South, 11 am
• Eagan vs. Hill-Murray, 1 pm
• Brainerd vs. Edina, 6 pm
• Andover vs. Eden Prairie, 8 pm
Friday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 6 pm
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 pm
Consolation semifinals
At Ridder Arena
• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am
• Quarterfinal losers, noon
Saturday • Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 11 am
Fifth place
At Ridder Arena
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
CLASS 1A
All games at Xcel Energy Center, unless noted
Wednesday • Quarterfinals
• Breck vs. Marshall, 11 am
• Proctor/Hermantown vs. Red Wing, 1 pm
• New Ulm vs. Warroad, 6 pm
• Alexandria vs. St. Paul United, 8 pm
Thursday • Consolation semifinals
At Ridder Arena
• Quarterfinal losers, 10 am
• Quarterfinal losers, noon
Friday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 11 am
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
Saturday • Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 9 am
Fifth place
At Ridder Arena
• Consolation semifinal winners, 10 am
WRESTLING
CLASS 3A
At Xcel Energy Center
March 1
• Teams: Albert Lea, Shakopee, Hastings, Stillwater, St. Michael-Albertville, Minnetonka, Anoka and Willmar.
• Quarterfinals, 9 am
• Consolation semifinals, 11 am
• Semifinals, 1 pm
• Consolation final, 5 pm
• Third place, 5 pm
• Championship, 7 pm
March 2
• Individual first round, 9 am
• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm
March 3
• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am
• Individual finals, 4 pm
CLASS 2A
At Xcel Energy Center
March 1
• Teams: Kasson-Mantorville, Scott West, Fairmont/Martin County West, South St. Paul, Totino-Grace, Foley, Grand Rapids, Perham.
• Quarterfinals, 11 am
• Consolation semifinals, 1 pm
• Semifinals, 1 pm
• Consolation final, 5 pm
• Third place, 5 pm
• Championship, 7 pm
March 2
• Individual first round, 9 am
• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm
March 3
• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am
• Individual finals, 4 pm
CLASS 1A
At Xcel Energy Center
March 1
• Teams: Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Kenyon-Wanamingo, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville, Ottertail Central, Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena, Frazee.
• Quarterfinals, 9 am
• Consolation semifinals, 11 am
• Semifinals, 1 pm
• Consolation final, 5 pm
• Third place, 5 pm
• Championship, 7 pm
March 2
• Individual first round, 9 am
• Individual quarterfinals and wrestlebacks, 4 pm
March 3
• Individual consolation quarterfinals and championship and consolation semifinals, 9 am
• Individual finals, 4 pm
SUMMARIES
basketball • GIRLS
Maranatha 70, Holy Family 65
Holy Family 30 35-65
Maranatha 30 40-70
Holy Family: Thompson 18, Steiner 16, Geurs 15, Murphy 7, Vakulskas 4, Elander 3, Jansen 2.
Maranatha: Jarnot 22, Barth-Lofton 12, Post 12, Ware 8, Smith 6, JoDavis 4, Burquest 4, Smestad 2.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.