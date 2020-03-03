high schools
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 3 • First round
• Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Acad. 53
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • Quarterfinals
• Caledonia 75, Rochester Lourdes 60
• Dover-Eyota 73, St. Charles 70
• Stewartville 75, Plainview-E-M 56
• Pine Island 70, Lake City 65
Section 6 • First round
• Foley 62, Kimball 54
• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Royalton 59
Section 8 • First round
• Menahga 84, Staples-Motley 70
• Roseau 64, Park Rapids 45
CLASS 1A
Section 4 • First round
• Eagle Ridge 68, Lincoln International 50
• Kaleidoscope 87, Ubah Medical 63
• Mn. Transitions 81, Groves Academy 49
Section 5 • First round
• Barnum 81, Ogilvie 56
• Bertha-Hewitt 79, Laporte 34
• Swanville 74, Isle 54
• Onamia 67, Braham 55
• Upsala 51, McGregor 44
Section 6 • First round
• Kerkhoven-M-S 80, Ortonville 50
• Rothsay 61, Underwood 56
• Wheaton/H-N 76, Clinton-G-B 53
Section 7 • First round
• Cook County 79, Lakeview Christian 68
• Hill City 75, Floodwood 42
• Littlefork-Big Falls 74, Wrenshall 64
basketball • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45
• Waseca 53, Lake Crystal-WM 45
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Semifinals
• Sl. Eye St. Mary’s 72, Buff. Lake-H-S 54
• Waterville-E-M 57, Springfield 44
Section 7 • Semifinals
• Cromwell-Wright 81, Chisholm 23
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cherry 46
Section 8 • Semifinals
• Badger-G-MR 67, Red Lake County 56
• Red Lake 73, Fosston 65
SUMMARIES
BASKETBALL • BOYS
Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Acad. 53
St. Thomas Academy 22 31-53
Henry Sibley 21 36-57
St. Thomas Academy: Smith 10, Fondungallah 10, Grismer 7, R. Chamberlain 7, O’Neil 5, J. Chamberlain 4, Johnson 3, Betts 3, Thompson 2, Bickford 2. Henry Sibley: Davis 14, Latvis 14, Michaels 9, Thompson 8, Hazzard 6, Russell 4, Aleligne 2.
Minn. Transitions 81, Groves Acad. 49
Minnesota Transitions 41 40-81
Groves Academy 21 28-49
Minnesota Transitions: Patterson 26, Robertson 24, Key 14, Brown 14, Lee 3. Groves Academy: Galle 13, Gordon 12, Harden 7, Berthoud 7, Hall 6, Chan 2, Lightowler 2.
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45
Jordan 28 29-57
Belle Plaine 22 23-45
Jordan: Johnson 24, Ma. Kes 10, Kluxdal 9, Hagen 5, Vogel 4, Helgerson 3, Mahto 1, Mo. Kes 1.
Belle Plaine: S. Lenz 19, L. Lenz 8, Johnson 7, Struck-Schmitz 6, Schmidt 3, Ziemke 1, Herrmann 1.