high schools

basketball • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 3 • First round

• Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Acad. 53

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • Quarterfinals

• Caledonia 75, Rochester Lourdes 60

• Dover-Eyota 73, St. Charles 70

• Stewartville 75, Plainview-E-M 56

• Pine Island 70, Lake City 65

Section 6 • First round

• Foley 62, Kimball 54

• Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 66, Royalton 59

Section 8 • First round

• Menahga 84, Staples-Motley 70

• Roseau 64, Park Rapids 45

CLASS 1A

Section 4 • First round

• Eagle Ridge 68, Lincoln International 50

• Kaleidoscope 87, Ubah Medical 63

• Mn. Transitions 81, Groves Academy 49

Section 5 • First round

• Barnum 81, Ogilvie 56

• Bertha-Hewitt 79, Laporte 34

• Swanville 74, Isle 54

• Onamia 67, Braham 55

• Upsala 51, McGregor 44

Section 6 • First round

• Kerkhoven-M-S 80, Ortonville 50

• Rothsay 61, Underwood 56

• Wheaton/H-N 76, Clinton-G-B 53

Section 7 • First round

• Cook County 79, Lakeview Christian 68

• Hill City 75, Floodwood 42

• Littlefork-Big Falls 74, Wrenshall 64

basketball • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45

• Waseca 53, Lake Crystal-WM 45

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Semifinals

• Sl. Eye St. Mary’s 72, Buff. Lake-H-S 54

• Waterville-E-M 57, Springfield 44

Section 7 • Semifinals

• Cromwell-Wright 81, Chisholm 23

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 60, Cherry 46

Section 8 • Semifinals

• Badger-G-MR 67, Red Lake County 56

• Red Lake 73, Fosston 65

SUMMARIES

BASKETBALL • BOYS

Henry Sibley 57, St. Thomas Acad. 53

St. Thomas Academy 22 31-53

Henry Sibley 21 36-57

St. Thomas Academy: Smith 10, Fondungallah 10, Grismer 7, R. Chamberlain 7, O’Neil 5, J. Chamberlain 4, Johnson 3, Betts 3, Thompson 2, Bickford 2. Henry Sibley: Davis 14, Latvis 14, Michaels 9, Thompson 8, Hazzard 6, Russell 4, Aleligne 2.

Minn. Transitions 81, Groves Acad. 49

Minnesota Transitions 41 40-81

Groves Academy 21 28-49

Minnesota Transitions: Patterson 26, Robertson 24, Key 14, Brown 14, Lee 3. Groves Academy: Galle 13, Gordon 12, Harden 7, Berthoud 7, Hall 6, Chan 2, Lightowler 2.

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

Jordan 57, Belle Plaine 45

Jordan 28 29-57

Belle Plaine 22 23-45

Jordan: Johnson 24, Ma. Kes 10, Kluxdal 9, Hagen 5, Vogel 4, Helgerson 3, Mahto 1, Mo. Kes 1.

Belle Plaine: S. Lenz 19, L. Lenz 8, Johnson 7, Struck-Schmitz 6, Schmidt 3, Ziemke 1, Herrmann 1.