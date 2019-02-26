MONDAY
adapted FLOOR HOCKEY
CI DIVISION
• North Suburban 8, N. St. Paul/Tartan 2
PI DIVISION
• Minneapolis 11, South Suburban 6
BASKETBALL • BOYS
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Irondale 83, Elk River 66
• Maple Grove 70, Centennial 52
TRI-METRO
• Columbia Heights 81, Fridley 63
TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy 77, AFSA 52
• Christian Life 87, Eagle Ridge 54
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 69, Twin Cities Acad. 55
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Edina 59, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54
• Howard Lake-W-W 62, SW Christian 59
• Kaleidoscope 84, LILA 80
• Minnetonka 79, Mpls. Henry 75
• Sibley East 68, Gibbon-F-W 52
• Heritage Christian at Comm. of Peace
• Mayer Lutheran at Bloom. Kennedy
MINNESOTA
• Barnum 62, Aitkin 54
• Chisholm 73, Mesabi East 65
• Fairmont 74, Redwood Valley 70
• Fosston 48, Bagley 41
• Greenway 83, Two Harbors 59
• Maple Lake 62, Foley 57
• Marshall 55, Willmar 52
• Melrose 60, Osakis 55
• Pierz 79, Onamia 39
• Royalton 61, Wadena-DC 49
• Sauk Centre 80, Atwater-C-GC 61
• Yellow Med. East 63, Montevideo 58
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 61, South 59
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Heritage Christian 62, St. Croix Prep 21
• New Life Academy 56, CHOF 50
• Mpls. Henry at Brooklyn Center
• Red Wing at Rochester Century
MINNESOTA
• Sauk Centre 61, Holdingford 41
• Two Harbors 60, Duluth Denfeld 28
• Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Pillager 37
CLASS 1A
Section 5 • First round
• Browerville/EV 81, Laporte 5
• Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Onamia 50
• Nevis 44, Bertha-Hewitt 42
• Ogilvie 64, Isle 52
Section 6 • First round
• Hancock 56, Battle Lake 48
• New York Mills 51, Hillcrest Lutheran 37
• Ortonville 73, Ashby 70
• Rothsay 57, NCE/U-H 54
Section 7 • First round
• Chisholm 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40
• NE Range 49, Nashwauk-Keewatin 33
• Silver Bay vs. Wrenshall
STATE tourneys
SWIMMING • BOYS
AT U. OF M. AQUATIC CENTER
Thursday
• Diving preliminaries: Class 1A, noon; Class 2A, 6 pm
Friday
• Swimming preliminaries: Class 1A, noon; Class 2A, 6 pm
Saturday
• Swimming & diving finals: Class 1A, noon. Class 2A, 6 pm.
WRESTLING
At Xcel Energy Center
CLASS 3A
Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Bemidji vs. Forest Lake, 9 am
• East Ridge vs. Stillwater, 9 am
• Eden Prairie vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 9 am
• Northfield vs. Shakopee , 9 am
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am
• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 5 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7 pm
Individual tournament
• Friday: First round, 11 am; Quarterfinals, 5 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm
• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm
CLASS 2A
Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Mahtomedi vs. Simley, 9 am
• Mora vs. Perham, 9 am
• Totino-Grace vs. Waconia, 9 am
• Foley vs. Marshall, 9 am
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am
• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 5 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7 pm
Individual tournament
• Friday: First round, 9 am; Quarterfinals, 4 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm
• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm
CLASS 1A
Thursday
Quarterfinals
• Aitkin vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11 am
• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 11 am
• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 11 am
• Goodhue vs. LPGE/Browerville, 11 am
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 1 pm
• Quarterfinal losers, 1 pm
Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 5 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 7 pm
Individual tournament
• Friday: First round, 1 pm; Quarterfinals, 6 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm
• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm
SUMMARIES
BASKETBALL • BOYS
Columbia Heights 81, Fridley 63
Columbia Heights 42 39-81
Fridley 28 35-63
Columbia Heights: Jones 32, Burton 20, Alvarez 8, Ogul 7, Garner 6, Davis 5, Williams 3. Fridley: Kamara 24, Crockett 12, Nelsen 10, Shaw 8, Couwenhoven 5, Niewald 4.
Cristo Rey Jesuit 69, Twin Cities Acad. 55
Twin Cities Academy 32 23-55
Cristo Rey Jesuit 35 34-69
Twin Cities Academy: Avwunuma 21, McNeal 13, Allen 10, McNeal 4, Brown-Williams 3, Diange 2, Rhodes 2. Cristo Rey Jesuit: Akpati 15, Burgess 12, Burgess 12, George 12, Cargill 10, Williams 6, Abdi 2.
Edina 59, Benilde-St. Marg. 54
Edina 25 34-59
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 24 30-54
Edina: Middleton 16, Haff 12, Hutson 12, M. Enck 8, Kloos 6, A. Enck 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Standifer 11, Peterson 10, Drees 9, Carden 8, Struwe 5, Smith 5, Birkeland 4, Johnson 2.
Irondale 83, Elk River 66
Irondale 46 37-83
Elk River 28 38-66
Irondale: Price 33, Glodek 20, Roberts 11, Ejiofor 9, Crooks 4, Herzog 3, Wolney 3. Elk River: Roberts 19, Fruth 17, Burdine 14, Wyse 10, Hultberg 4, Behne 2.
Maple Grove 70, Centennial 52
Centennial 21 31-52
Maple Grove 30 40-70
Centennial: Eason 20, Wyffels 12, Van Buskirk 10, Walsh 6, Larson 2, Fenstermacher 2. Maple Grove: Rainey 16, Parker 15, Dreyer 11, Adams 6, Williams 6, Bergstrom 5, Walljasper 5, McGinnis 4, Born 2.
Minnetonka 79, Mpls. Henry 75
Minneapolis Henry 33 42-75
Minnetonka 29 50-79
Minneapolis Henry: Rollins 26, Carter 19, J. Gardner 14, Charles 4, Cambell 4, D. Gardner 3, Harmen 3, Abdullah 2. Minnetonka: Patton 33, Radford 17, Steele 17, O’Connor 8, Velgersdyk 2, Lee 2.
New Life Acad. 56, CHOF 50
New Life Academy 34 22-56
Christ’s Household of Faith 22 28-50
New Life Academy: Hager 24, Brocker 13, Montgomery 8, Groeneweg 6, Erickson 5. CHOF: Geerdes 25, Piepkorn 23, Johnston 2.
Sibley East 68, Gibbon-F-W 52
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 20 32-52
Sibley East 31 37-68
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop: D. Hopp 19, Peterson 10, T. Hopp 6, Henrichs 5, Deuhn 4, Ambrose 3, Lavrenz 3, Schwarzrock 2. Sibley East: In 26, Dose 13, Flieth 12, Knacke 5, Deis 3, Tesch 3, Lundstrom 2, Wolverton 2, Bullert 2.
BASKETBALL • GIRLS
Heritage Christian 62, St. Croix Prep 21
Heritage Christian 29 33-62
St. Croix Prep 16 5-21
Heritage Christian: Scott 16, Schuck 15, Robbins 13, Allen 10, Millar 6, Tostenson 2. St. Croix Prep: Fisher 11, Ylonen 6, White 2, Christenson 2.
Mpls. Southwest 61, Mpls. South 59
Minneapolis South 28 31-59
Minneapolis Southwest 34 27-61
Minneapolis South: Cushing 18, Cox 14, Segebarth 12, Mullins-Carlson 7, Buchanan 4, Athanasselis 4. Minneapolis Southwest: Johnson 20, Youngdahl 13, Igherighe 10, Green 10, Diaz 6, Murphy 2.