MONDAY

adapted FLOOR HOCKEY

CI DIVISION

• North Suburban 8, N. St. Paul/Tartan 2

PI DIVISION

• Minneapolis 11, South Suburban 6

BASKETBALL • BOYS

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Irondale 83, Elk River 66

• Maple Grove 70, Centennial 52

TRI-METRO

• Columbia Heights 81, Fridley 63

TWIN CITIES ATHLETIC

• Avail Academy 77, AFSA 52

• Christian Life 87, Eagle Ridge 54

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 69, Twin Cities Acad. 55

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Edina 59, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 54

• Howard Lake-W-W 62, SW Christian 59

• Kaleidoscope 84, LILA 80

• Minnetonka 79, Mpls. Henry 75

• Sibley East 68, Gibbon-F-W 52

• Heritage Christian at Comm. of Peace

• Mayer Lutheran at Bloom. Kennedy

MINNESOTA

• Barnum 62, Aitkin 54

• Chisholm 73, Mesabi East 65

• Fairmont 74, Redwood Valley 70

• Fosston 48, Bagley 41

• Greenway 83, Two Harbors 59

• Maple Lake 62, Foley 57

• Marshall 55, Willmar 52

• Melrose 60, Osakis 55

• Pierz 79, Onamia 39

• Royalton 61, Wadena-DC 49

• Sauk Centre 80, Atwater-C-GC 61

• Yellow Med. East 63, Montevideo 58

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Southwest 61, South 59

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Heritage Christian 62, St. Croix Prep 21

• New Life Academy 56, CHOF 50

• Mpls. Henry at Brooklyn Center

• Red Wing at Rochester Century

MINNESOTA

• Sauk Centre 61, Holdingford 41

• Two Harbors 60, Duluth Denfeld 28

• Wadena-Deer Creek 50, Pillager 37

 

CLASS 1A

Section 5 • First round

• Browerville/EV 81, Laporte 5

• Hinckley-Finlayson 64, Onamia 50

• Nevis 44, Bertha-Hewitt 42

• Ogilvie 64, Isle 52

Section 6 • First round

• Hancock 56, Battle Lake 48

• New York Mills 51, Hillcrest Lutheran 37

• Ortonville 73, Ashby 70

• Rothsay 57, NCE/U-H 54

Section 7 • First round

• Chisholm 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 40

• NE Range 49, Nashwauk-Keewatin 33

• Silver Bay vs. Wrenshall

STATE tourneys

SWIMMING • BOYS

AT U. OF M. AQUATIC CENTER

Thursday

• Diving preliminaries: Class 1A, noon; Class 2A, 6 pm

Friday

• Swimming preliminaries: Class 1A, noon; Class 2A, 6 pm

Saturday

• Swimming & diving finals: Class 1A, noon. Class 2A, 6 pm.

WRESTLING

At Xcel Energy Center

CLASS 3A

Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Bemidji vs. Forest Lake, 9 am

• East Ridge vs. Stillwater, 9 am

• Eden Prairie vs. St. Michael-Albertville, 9 am

• Northfield vs. Shakopee , 9 am

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am

• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 5 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

Individual tournament

• Friday: First round, 11 am; Quarterfinals, 5 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm

• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm

 

CLASS 2A

Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Mahtomedi vs. Simley, 9 am

• Mora vs. Perham, 9 am

• Totino-Grace vs. Waconia, 9 am

• Foley vs. Marshall, 9 am

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am

• Quarterfinal losers, 11 am

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 5 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

Individual tournament

• Friday: First round, 9 am; Quarterfinals, 4 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm

• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm

 

CLASS 1A

Thursday

Quarterfinals

• Aitkin vs. Kenyon-Wanamingo, 11 am

• Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City vs. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River, 11 am

• Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton/Westbrook-Walnut Grove, 11 am

• Goodhue vs. LPGE/Browerville, 11 am

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 1 pm

• Quarterfinal losers, 1 pm

Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

• Quarterfinal winners, 1 pm

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, 5 pm

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 5 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 7 pm

Individual tournament

• Friday: First round, 1 pm; Quarterfinals, 6 pm; Wrestlebacks, 7 pm

• Saturday: Consolation quarterfinals, 9 am; Semifinals, 10:15 am; Consolation semifinals, 12:15 pm; Third place and fifth place, 4 pm; Championship, 6:30 pm

SUMMARIES

BASKETBALL • BOYS

Columbia Heights 81, Fridley 63

Columbia Heights 42 39-81

Fridley 28 35-63

Columbia Heights: Jones 32, Burton 20, Alvarez 8, Ogul 7, Garner 6, Davis 5, Williams 3. Fridley: Kamara 24, Crockett 12, Nelsen 10, Shaw 8, Couwenhoven 5, Niewald 4.

Cristo Rey Jesuit 69, Twin Cities Acad. 55

Twin Cities Academy 32 23-55

Cristo Rey Jesuit 35 34-69

Twin Cities Academy: Avwunuma 21, McNeal 13, Allen 10, McNeal 4, Brown-Williams 3, Diange 2, Rhodes 2. Cristo Rey Jesuit: Akpati 15, Burgess 12, Burgess 12, George 12, Cargill 10, Williams 6, Abdi 2.

Edina 59, Benilde-St. Marg. 54

Edina 25 34-59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 24 30-54

Edina: Middleton 16, Haff 12, Hutson 12, M. Enck 8, Kloos 6, A. Enck 5. Benilde-St. Margaret’s: Standifer 11, Peterson 10, Drees 9, Carden 8, Struwe 5, Smith 5, Birkeland 4, Johnson 2.

Irondale 83, Elk River 66

Irondale 46 37-83

Elk River 28 38-66

Irondale: Price 33, Glodek 20, Roberts 11, Ejiofor 9, Crooks 4, Herzog 3, Wolney 3. Elk River: Roberts 19, Fruth 17, Burdine 14, Wyse 10, Hultberg 4, Behne 2.

 

Maple Grove 70, Centennial 52

Centennial 21 31-52

Maple Grove 30 40-70

Centennial: Eason 20, Wyffels 12, Van Buskirk 10, Walsh 6, Larson 2, Fenstermacher 2. Maple Grove: Rainey 16, Parker 15, Dreyer 11, Adams 6, Williams 6, Bergstrom 5, Walljasper 5, McGinnis 4, Born 2.

 

Minnetonka 79, Mpls. Henry 75

Minneapolis Henry 33 42-75

Minnetonka 29 50-79

Minneapolis Henry: Rollins 26, Carter 19, J. Gardner 14, Charles 4, Cambell 4, D. Gardner 3, Harmen 3, Abdullah 2. Minnetonka: Patton 33, Radford 17, Steele 17, O’Connor 8, Velgersdyk 2, Lee 2.

New Life Acad. 56, CHOF 50

New Life Academy 34 22-56

Christ’s Household of Faith 22 28-50

New Life Academy: Hager 24, Brocker 13, Montgomery 8, Groeneweg 6, Erickson 5. CHOF: Geerdes 25, Piepkorn 23, Johnston 2.

Sibley East 68, Gibbon-F-W 52

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 20 32-52

Sibley East 31 37-68

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop: D. Hopp 19, Peterson 10, T. Hopp 6, Henrichs 5, Deuhn 4, Ambrose 3, Lavrenz 3, Schwarzrock 2. Sibley East: In 26, Dose 13, Flieth 12, Knacke 5, Deis 3, Tesch 3, Lundstrom 2, Wolverton 2, Bullert 2.

BASKETBALL • GIRLS

Heritage Christian 62, St. Croix Prep 21

Heritage Christian 29 33-62

St. Croix Prep 16 5-21

Heritage Christian: Scott 16, Schuck 15, Robbins 13, Allen 10, Millar 6, Tostenson 2. St. Croix Prep: Fisher 11, Ylonen 6, White 2, Christenson 2.

Mpls. Southwest 61, Mpls. South 59

Minneapolis South 28 31-59

Minneapolis Southwest 34 27-61

Minneapolis South: Cushing 18, Cox 14, Segebarth 12, Mullins-Carlson 7, Buchanan 4, Athanasselis 4. Minneapolis Southwest: Johnson 20, Youngdahl 13, Igherighe 10, Green 10, Diaz 6, Murphy 2.