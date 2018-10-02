MONDAY

adapted SOCCER

CI DIVISION

• Park Center 16, Mounds View 3

PI DIVISION

• Rochester 10, Minneapolis 6

• St. Paul Humboldt 7, South Sub. 3

SOCCER • BOYS

LAKE

• Edina 4, Eden Prairie 2

• Minnetonka 3, Hopkins 0

METRO EAST

• Henry Sibley 3, Hill-Murray 2

• North St. Paul 3, South St. Paul 0

METRO WEST

• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Cooper 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• St. Francis 6, Princeton 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 2, Maple Grove 1

• Centennial 3, Anoka 0

• Osseo 3, Coon Rapids 0

• Park Center 4, Elk River 1

ST. PAUL

• Harding 3, Johnson 0

• Humboldt 3, Highland Park 2

• Washington 1, Como Park 0

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 8, St. Croix Lutheran 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 8, Hutchinson 1

• Orono 3, New Prague 1

• Waconia 4, Rockford 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blake 2, Mahtomedi 0

• Bloom. Jefferson 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 0

• Chisago Lakes 1, Cloquet 1, OT

• Holy Family 3, Chanhassen 0

• Jordan 5, Minneapolis Henry 1

• St. Cloud Tech 3, Buffalo 1

SOCCER • GIRLS

LAKE

• Eden Prairie 2, Edina 1

MCAA

• Southwest Christian 5, Spectrum 0

METRO EAST

• Simley 6, Tartan 0

• South St. Paul 4, North St. Paul 1

METRO WEST

• Cooper 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• St. Francis 7, Princeton 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Park Center 3, Elk River 0

ST. PAUL

• Johnson 1, Harding 0

TRI-METRO

• St. Croix Lutheran 4, St. Anthony 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Delano 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

• Holy Family 6, Watertown-Mayer 1

• Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 0

• Orono 4, New Prague 0

• Waconia 5, Rockford 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hastings 5, St. Paul Como Park 0

• Lakeville South 8, Rochester Mayo 0

• Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

• Mounds Park 1, St. Paul Humboldt 0

• Providence Acad. 7, Brooklyn Center 0

TENNIS • GIRLS

MCAA

• SW Christian 5, New Life Acad. 2

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Rogers 6, North Branch 1

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Eagan 4, Shakopee 3

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • first round

• Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Redwood Valley 2

Section 3 • first round

• Pipestone 6, United South Central 1

• St. James 7, River Valley 0

VOLLEYBALL

METRO EAST

• Henry Sibley def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17

• Big Lake def. St. Cloud Tech, 26-24, 27-25, 25-15

• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16

• Hutchinson def. Redwood Valley, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19

• Lakeville South def. Chaska, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12

• Minneapolis Henry def. Fridley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21

• Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21

• St. Cloud Apollo def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20

• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Annandale, 29-27, 25-15, 29-27

• St. Croix Lutheran def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13

RANKINGS

CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Red Wing; 7. St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Buffalo; 9. Eastview; 10. Hopkins.

• Individuals: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 3. Andrew Brandt, Wayzata; 4. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 5. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Haugland, Mpls. Washburn; 7. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 10. Willem Gokemeijer, Edina.

Class 1A

• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac qui Parle Valley; 5. Nova Classical; 6. St. James Area; 7. North Shore; 8. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Minnehaha Academy; 10. Mora.

• Individuals: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmett Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Noah Steward, Morris Area; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 9. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Hugo Ruiz, Tri City United.

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Andover; 9. Forest Lake; 10. Marshall.

• Individuals: 1. Emily Covert, Mpls. Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Mpls. Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael Albertville; 7. Leisl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 9. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 10. Avery Braunhauser, Stillwater.

Class 1A

• Teams: 1. Winona Cotter; 2. Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Stewartville; 5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Lake City; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Maple Lake; 10. Mora.

• Individuals: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Ava Hill, Mesabi East; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Makenna Thurston, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 10. Katherine Geist, Crookston.

SOCCER • BOYS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 1A

• 1. Totino-Grace; 2. Breck; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Blake; 5. Austin; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Bemidji; 8. Worthington; 9. Holy Family;10. Rochester Lourdes.

SOCCER • GIRLS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• 1. Eagan; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Andover; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Maple Grove; 8. East Ridge; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Anoka.

 

Class 1A

• 1. Visitation; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Waconia; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Orono; 7. Blake; 8. Monticello; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.

SWIMMING • GIRLS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Chanhassen; 8. Eagan; 9. Armstrong; 10. Andover.

Class 1A

• 1. Visitation; 2. Hutchinson; 3. Breck; 4. Delano; 5. Sartell-St. Stephen; 6. Mankato West; 7. Monticello; 8. Blake; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Sauk Centre.

TENNIS • GIRLS

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Rochester Mayo; 4. Mounds View; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Eastview; 9. Duluth East; 10. (tie) Eagan and Rochester Century.

• Individuals: 1. Karin Young, Eastview; 2. Nicole Copeland, Edina; 3. Maddie Suk, Hopkins; 4. Aili Hietala, Duluth East; 5. Andrea Jansson, Edina; 6. Ellen Puzak, Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Lauren Ferg, Eagan; 8. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury; 9. Annika Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 10. Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong.

Class 1A

• Teams: 1. Blake; 2. Breck; 3. Litchfield; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. Virginia; 6. St. James Area; 7. Jordan; 8. LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Minnewaska Area; 10. Osakis.

• Individuals: 1. Arlina Shen, Blake; 2. Katie Mulvey, Trinity; 3. Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes; 4. Shanna Kinny, Litchfield; 5. Sonia Baig, Blake; 6. Ally Agerland, Holy Family; 7. Natalie Allison, Rochester Lourdes; 8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area; 9. Greta Nesbit, Lesueur-Henderson; 10. Renata Hernandez, St. James Area.

VOLLEYBALL

BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 3A

• 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Eagan; 4. Lakeville South; 5. East Ridge; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Shakopee; 8. Stillwater; 9. Northfield; 10. North St. Paul.

Class 2A

• 1. Stewartville; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Marshall; 4. Concordia Academy; 5. North Branch; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Watertown-Mayer.

Class 1A

• 1. Minneota; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Waterville-E-M; 4. Wabasso; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Pine River-Backus; 7. Ada-Borup; 8. BOLD; 9. Windom; 10. Caledonia.