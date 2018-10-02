MONDAY
adapted SOCCER
CI DIVISION
• Park Center 16, Mounds View 3
PI DIVISION
• Rochester 10, Minneapolis 6
• St. Paul Humboldt 7, South Sub. 3
SOCCER • BOYS
LAKE
• Edina 4, Eden Prairie 2
• Minnetonka 3, Hopkins 0
METRO EAST
• Henry Sibley 3, Hill-Murray 2
• North St. Paul 3, South St. Paul 0
METRO WEST
• Bloomington Kennedy 6, Cooper 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 6, Princeton 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 2, Maple Grove 1
• Centennial 3, Anoka 0
• Osseo 3, Coon Rapids 0
• Park Center 4, Elk River 1
ST. PAUL
• Harding 3, Johnson 0
• Humboldt 3, Highland Park 2
• Washington 1, Como Park 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 8, St. Croix Lutheran 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 8, Hutchinson 1
• Orono 3, New Prague 1
• Waconia 4, Rockford 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blake 2, Mahtomedi 0
• Bloom. Jefferson 2, Mpls. Roosevelt 0
• Chisago Lakes 1, Cloquet 1, OT
• Holy Family 3, Chanhassen 0
• Jordan 5, Minneapolis Henry 1
• St. Cloud Tech 3, Buffalo 1
SOCCER • GIRLS
LAKE
• Eden Prairie 2, Edina 1
MCAA
• Southwest Christian 5, Spectrum 0
METRO EAST
• Simley 6, Tartan 0
• South St. Paul 4, North St. Paul 1
METRO WEST
• Cooper 1, Bloomington Kennedy 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• St. Francis 7, Princeton 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Park Center 3, Elk River 0
ST. PAUL
• Johnson 1, Harding 0
TRI-METRO
• St. Croix Lutheran 4, St. Anthony 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Delano 6, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
• Holy Family 6, Watertown-Mayer 1
• Mound Westonka 4, Hutchinson 0
• Orono 4, New Prague 0
• Waconia 5, Rockford 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hastings 5, St. Paul Como Park 0
• Lakeville South 8, Rochester Mayo 0
• Monticello 7, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
• Mounds Park 1, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• Providence Acad. 7, Brooklyn Center 0
TENNIS • GIRLS
MCAA
• SW Christian 5, New Life Acad. 2
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Rogers 6, North Branch 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 4, Shakopee 3
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • first round
• Glencoe-Silver Lake 5, Redwood Valley 2
Section 3 • first round
• Pipestone 6, United South Central 1
• St. James 7, River Valley 0
VOLLEYBALL
METRO EAST
• Henry Sibley def. South St. Paul, 25-17, 25-13, 25-14
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine def. Mankato West, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20, 25-17
• Big Lake def. St. Cloud Tech, 26-24, 27-25, 25-15
• Eagle Ridge Academy def. Liberty Classical, 25-20, 26-24, 25-16
• Hutchinson def. Redwood Valley, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19
• Lakeville South def. Chaska, 25-13, 25-22, 25-12
• Minneapolis Henry def. Fridley, 25-19, 25-13, 25-21
• Northfield def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-21, 25-16, 25-21
• St. Cloud Apollo def. Minneapolis Edison, 25-8, 25-6, 25-20
• St. Cloud Cathedral def. Annandale, 29-27, 25-15, 29-27
• St. Croix Lutheran def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-14, 25-16, 25-13
RANKINGS
CROSS-COUNTRY • BOYS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Mounds View; 4. Stillwater; 5. Eden Prairie; 6. Red Wing; 7. St. Paul Highland Park; 8. Buffalo; 9. Eastview; 10. Hopkins.
• Individuals: 1. Max Manley, Edina; 2. Acer Iverson, Roseville; 3. Andrew Brandt, Wayzata; 4. Luke Labatte, Rosemount; 5. Addison Stansbury, Stillwater; 6. Caleb Haugland, Mpls. Washburn; 7. Nicholas Scheller, Chanhassen; 8. Isaac Basten, Buffalo; 9. Austin Streit, Mounds View; 10. Willem Gokemeijer, Edina.
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Perham; 2. West Central Area; 3. Staples-Motley; 4. Lac qui Parle Valley; 5. Nova Classical; 6. St. James Area; 7. North Shore; 8. Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 9. Minnehaha Academy; 10. Mora.
• Individuals: 1. Geno Uhrbom, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 2. Harris Anderson, Math & Science; 3. Emmett Anderson, Staples-Motley; 4. Brandon O’Hara, Perham; 5. Cooper Lennox, Mora; 6. Noah Steward, Morris Area; 7. Luke Olson, Ely; 8. Cameron Stocke, Virginia; 9. Mitchell Johnstone, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 10. Hugo Ruiz, Tri City United.
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Wayzata; 2. St. Michael-Albertville; 3. Edina; 4. Eden Prairie; 5. Farmington; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Andover; 9. Forest Lake; 10. Marshall.
• Individuals: 1. Emily Covert, Mpls. Washburn; 2. Lauren Peterson, Farmington; 3. Brianne Brewster, Lakeville South; 4. Emma Atkinson, Wayzata; 5. Grace Dickel, Mpls. Washburn; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael Albertville; 7. Leisl Paulsen, Eden Prairie; 8. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 9. Anna Fenske, Farmington; 10. Avery Braunhauser, Stillwater.
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Winona Cotter; 2. Perham; 3. Luverne; 4. Stewartville; 5. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted; 6. Providence Academy; 7. Lake City; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Maple Lake; 10. Mora.
• Individuals: 1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math & Science; 2. Lauren Ping, Winona Cotter; 3. Grace Ping, Winona Cotter; 4. Morgan Gehl, Murray County Central; 5. Natasha Sortland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo; 6. Morgan Arnold, Winona Cotter; 7. Ava Hill, Mesabi East; 8. Tenley Nelson, Luverne; 9. Makenna Thurston, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial; 10. Katherine Geist, Crookston.
SOCCER • BOYS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 1A
• 1. Totino-Grace; 2. Breck; 3. Holy Angels; 4. Blake; 5. Austin; 6. Mahtomedi; 7. Bemidji; 8. Worthington; 9. Holy Family;10. Rochester Lourdes.
SOCCER • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Eagan; 2. Wayzata; 3. Edina; 4. Stillwater; 5. Andover; 6. Eden Prairie; 7. Maple Grove; 8. East Ridge; 9. Minnetonka; 10. Anoka.
Class 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Hill-Murray; 3. Waconia; 4. Mahtomedi; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Orono; 7. Blake; 8. Monticello; 9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s; 10. Cloquet-Carlton.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Eden Prairie; 4. Wayzata; 5. Stillwater; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Chanhassen; 8. Eagan; 9. Armstrong; 10. Andover.
Class 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Hutchinson; 3. Breck; 4. Delano; 5. Sartell-St. Stephen; 6. Mankato West; 7. Monticello; 8. Blake; 9. Hill-Murray; 10. Sauk Centre.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Teams: 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Rochester Mayo; 4. Mounds View; 5. Hopkins; 6. Prior Lake; 7. Lakeville South; 8. Eastview; 9. Duluth East; 10. (tie) Eagan and Rochester Century.
• Individuals: 1. Karin Young, Eastview; 2. Nicole Copeland, Edina; 3. Maddie Suk, Hopkins; 4. Aili Hietala, Duluth East; 5. Andrea Jansson, Edina; 6. Ellen Puzak, Minneapolis Southwest; 7. Lauren Ferg, Eagan; 8. Delaney Schurhamer, Woodbury; 9. Annika Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 10. Nicole Snezhko, Armstrong.
Class 1A
• Teams: 1. Blake; 2. Breck; 3. Litchfield; 4. Rochester Lourdes; 5. Virginia; 6. St. James Area; 7. Jordan; 8. LeSueur-Henderson; 9. Minnewaska Area; 10. Osakis.
• Individuals: 1. Arlina Shen, Blake; 2. Katie Mulvey, Trinity; 3. Clare Palen, Rochester Lourdes; 4. Shanna Kinny, Litchfield; 5. Sonia Baig, Blake; 6. Ally Agerland, Holy Family; 7. Natalie Allison, Rochester Lourdes; 8. Danielle Thorfinnson, Minnewaska Area; 9. Greta Nesbit, Lesueur-Henderson; 10. Renata Hernandez, St. James Area.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE STATE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 3A
• 1. Champlin Park; 2. Lakeville North; 3. Eagan; 4. Lakeville South; 5. East Ridge; 6. Minnetonka; 7. Shakopee; 8. Stillwater; 9. Northfield; 10. North St. Paul.
Class 2A
• 1. Stewartville; 2. Kasson-Mantorville; 3. Marshall; 4. Concordia Academy; 5. North Branch; 6. Sauk Centre; 7. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 8. Belle Plaine; 9. Holy Angels; 10. Watertown-Mayer.
Class 1A
• 1. Minneota; 2. Mayer Lutheran; 3. Waterville-E-M; 4. Wabasso; 5. Mabel-Canton; 6. Pine River-Backus; 7. Ada-Borup; 8. BOLD; 9. Windom; 10. Caledonia.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.