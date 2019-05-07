Lakeville South beat crosstown rival Lakeville North 6-5 in baseball for the first time since 2013 on Monday night.

Duke Benge led the Cougars, going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple and knocking in three runners. He also crossed home plate and earned a walk.

Erik Hager also had a two-hit game and Grant Scheuermann scored three runs.

Justin Loer and Aiden Christenson combined to strike out nine.

BASEBALL

Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Roseville 0: Danny Callahan allowed one hit in a complete-game shutout for Cretin. He helped his own cause by knocking in a run while going 2-for-3. Brian Williams also went 2-for-3. Alec Curtis got the lone hit for Roseville.

St. Agnes 6, St. Anthony 3: Jonathan Prokop and Jacob Brezny had two hits and two RBI apiece for the Aggies, with Prokop hitting a home run. St. Agnes stole six bases, with Jacob and Luke Brezny each swiping two. Mike Fuller, Sam Witthoft and Evan Anderson each had an RBI for the Huskies.

SOFTBALL

Shakopee 5, Farmington 4: Riley Leadstrom hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth for the Sabers to upset the Class 4A, No. 8 Tigers. Kallie Erdmann, Ashley Herold and Shelby Zander all added an RBI. Joie Fittante and Herold each had multiple hits.

Park of Cottage Grove 10, White Bear Lake 0: Bryanna Olson and Samantha Fohrman combined to shut out the Bears while allowing four hits. Olson has allowed one earned run over the past 21⅔ innings she has pitched. Saren Croker and Paige Heitkamp each had three RBI. Croker, Corinna Loshek and Madi Meduna had a pair of hits apiece. The Wolfpack, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A, will play at No. 1 Forest Lake on Tuesday.

Chisago Lakes 4, Buffalo 2: Trinity Junker struck out 10 and knocked in a run to lead the Wildcats in both phases of the game. Jessica Bergerson also had an RBI. Natalie Thornburg had two hits for Chisago Lakes. Rachel Hintze and Sydney Schwartz each had an RBI for the Bison.

Faribault 2, Red Wing 1: McKayla Armbruster struck out 17 as she contained Wingers batters to five hits and a run. Lexi Velander and Katelin Vogt each had an RBI.

