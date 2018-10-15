TIPSHEET
KNOW THIS: Through four games, the Wild is averaging 30 shots on goal, while allowing its opponents a whopping 42.3 shots on goal — most in the NHL.
WATCH THIS: The Packers (2-2-1) get a chance to sort out some woes against 1-4 San Francisco on "Monday Night Football." Game starts at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.
Nation
Price, Red Sox bounce back to beat Astros, tie ALCS
David Price was good enough, the Red Sox bullpen was even better, and Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered a go-ahead, three-run double off the Green Monster on Sunday night to lead Boston to a 7-5 victory over the Houston Astros and tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.
Wild
Street, Cogliano score in 3rd period, Ducks beat Blues 3-2
Andrew Cogliano was in the right place at the right time for the Anaheim Ducks.
Vikings
Murray runs for 155 yards as Vikings race past Cardinals
While the Vikings struggled to protect quarterback Kirk Cousins, they succeeded in opening space in the middle of the NFL's second-worst run defense.
Wild
Wild struggling to produce a strong first period
Opponents have dictated first periods against Wild.
Wild
Wild-Nashville game preview
The Wild returns to the road to face the Predators, who sit near the top of the league at 4-1.
