KNOW THIS: If you're clamoring for the Vikings to bring in more players, it's good to remember they are only about $150,000 under the salary cap.
know this: The Twins finished with a total attendance of just under 1,960,000 and were outdrawn by the Minnesota State Fair for the first time since 2000.
The Latest: Ravens and Steelers tied at 14 at halftime
The Latest on Week 4 in the NFL (all times EDT):9:55 p.m.The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are tied at 14 at the half.Joe Flacco…
Brewers-Cubs set for NL Central tiebreaker
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers were on top of the NL Central for much of the season's first half. Then Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs moved into the lead of what just might be baseball's best division.
Raiders rally past Browns 45-42 in OT for 1st win for Gruden
Jon Gruden smiled as soon as Matt McCrane's kick sailed through the uprights.
Smaller schools in Twins Cities metro showing football power
From 4A to 2A, the metro area offers high achievers.
