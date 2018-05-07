TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

It was a disappointing trip to Churchill Downs for Amy's Challenge, the 2017 Canterbury Park Horse of the Year. The Mac Robertson-trained 3-year-old filly faded and finished last in Friday's Eight Belles Stakes.

WATCH THIS

In baseball, you can promote a 23-year-old pitcher for his big-league debut, and five days later he is swinging a bat in a game for the first time since he was 7. Fernando Romero gets to hit when the Twins visit St. Louis (7 p.m., FSN).

RANDOM FANDOM

"It was a land of Frisbees, broken glass, and cranked-up music played out on large home speakers set up in trunks of cars. It was awesome. There was nothing else like it anywhere beforehand, and there has been nothing else like it anywhere since."

"tom322" on tailgates at 1970s Kicks games at startribune.com.

TWEETED

" I wasn't allowed to park in my spot in the media lot today so I had to go to the Braves parking lot. But I'll park wherever they want me to if I get 11 runs."

— Giants manager Bruce Bochy, after his team won at Atlanta 11-2 Saturday.

