TIPSHEET

Compiled by Ken Chia

KNOW THIS

Norway won only five medals, and no golds, at the 1988 Calgary Games. Since then, the Norwegians have averaged 25.4 medals over the past eight Winter Olympics, including this year's record-high total of 39, with 14 golds.

WATCH THIS

Potentially lost among your weekend highlights: Minnesota State Mankato's Kevin Krieger catching a full-court pass from Chris Kendrix with 3.3 seconds left, dribbling out to the three-point line, turning around and sinking a tying three at the buzzer in the NSIC quarterfinals against Minot State. Find the play on the NSIC's Twitter feed @NorthernSunConf.

RANDOM FANDOM

"I am so happy for Shuster. The last few Olympics he received a some negative press about his struggles at the games. To win the gold is a huge accomplishment and shows the skills that he has as the skip."

"stma" on John Shuster's curling gold at startribune.com.

TWEETED

"Dontcha knooow! #MNpride"

— Lindsey Vonn, retweeting the New York Times' story about Minnesota's Olympic success.

