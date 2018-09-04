Share on Pinterest

1 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $17,000

5 • Creative Art (Mojica) 3.20 2.20 2.10

4 • Madelyn’s Wild Max (Lindsay) 3.60 3.00

6 • Shane Doan (Hernandez) 3.40

Time: 1:09.53. Exacta: 5-4, $12.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $23.80. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $14.51.

2 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000

1 • Skylas Gold (Eikleberry) 5.20 3.60 3.20

2 • World Famous Sam T (Velazquez) 7.20 4.60

6 • Handsome Roy (Velazquez) 3.60

Time: :21.19. Exacta: 1-2, $15.30. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $28.05. Superfecta: 1-2-6-4, $14.72. Daily Double: 5-1, $7.40.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $20,000

2 • Holiday Mischief (Mojica) 10.20 4.40 3.00

6 • Sky Defence (Thompson) 4.00 3.00

3 • Vanderboom Ridge (Sanchez) 4.60

Time: 1:37.38. Exacta: 2-6, $18.50. Trifecta: 2-6-3, $127.15. Superfecta: 2-6-3-5, $52.32. Pick 3: $16.75. Daily Double: $1-2, $24.40. Scratched: Aces High.

4 About 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $23,000

6 • Son of So (Mawing) 5.40 3.60 2.60

8 • Wannaplaybigchief (Mojica) 5.60 3.80

10 • Americas Shinning (Eikleberry) 3.60

Time: 1:35.97. Exacta: 6-8, $14.00. Trifecta: 6-8-10, $22.15. Superfecta: 6-8-10-1, $9.26. Pick 3: 1-2-6/13, $38.10. Daily Double: 2-6, $15.50. Scratched: Lil’ Mojo.

5 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000

8 • Raja’s Appeal (Escobar) 55.20 20.20 8.20

3 • Bronk (Mojica) 2.60 2.40

5 • Hunky Monkey (Ziegler) 4.20

Time: 1:05.90. Exacta: 8-3, $69.40. Trifecta: 8-3-5, $238.20. Superfecta: 8-3-5-4, $277.41. Pick 3: 2-6/13-8, $450.20. Pick 4: 1-2-6/13-8, $1,564.90. Daily Double: 6-8, $65.20.

6 About 11⁄16 miles. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000

4 • Crooked as Can Be (Q.Hamilton) 18.80 8.20 5.40

8 • Buymeabond (O.Mojica) 3.80 3.00

5 • Plenty of Sun (I.Hernandez) 12.80

Time: 1:41.37. Exacta: 4-8, $31.30. Trifecta: 4-8-5, $535.45. Superfecta: 4-8-5-9, $177.58. Pick 3: 6/13-8-4, $690.55. Daily Double: All-4, $3.60; 8-All, $9.20. Scratched: Awesome Gordo, Factored In, Fools Rushin, Mystorynmstikntoit.

7 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500

10 • Dancin Nicky (O.Mojica) 11.00 5.20 4.40

12 • Toupp Ouoolle (H.Sanchez) 11.60 8.40

9 • Miracle Eclipse (S.Stevens) 15.60

Time: 1:05.90. Exacta: 10-12, $59.80. Trifecta: 10-12-9, $1,237.70. Superfecta: 10-12-9-7, $553.15. Pick 3: 8-4-10, $1,031.60. Daily Double: 4-10, $75.90.

8 About 5 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500

1 • Belle Meade Dancer (Goncalves) 4.40 3.00 2.40

2 • Saygoodnight Mabel (Hamilton) 17.80 6.20

7 • Songatmidnight (Thompson) 2.80

Time: :56.86. Exacta: 1-2, $53.80. Trifecta: 1-2-7, $125.50. Superfecta: 1-2-7-9, $180.32. Pick 4: 4-10-1/3, $41.45. Daily Double: 10-1, $12.60. Scratched: Kau.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500

5 • Over EZ (Eiklberry) 10.00 7.60 3.80

6 • Touch Vision (Bedford) 5.00 4.40 3.40

4 • Samurai Mike (Stevens) 2.60

Time: 1:05.41. Exacta: 5-6, $23.00; 6-5, $18.80. Trifecta: 6-5-4, $16.40; 5-6-4, $26.20. Superfecta: 6-5-4-7, $14.97; 5-6-4-7, $19.50. Pick 3: 10-1/3-5/6, $24.00. Pick 4: 4-10-1/3-5/6, $203.00. Pick 5: 8-4-10-1/3-5/6, $84.25. Daily Double: 1-5, $12.40; 1-6, $7.00.

Attendance: 8,232. Total handle: $501,256. Live handle: $164,992. • Johnny Love’s results: Monday: 3-9 (.333). Totals: 198-588 (.337). Best bets: 32-59 (.542).