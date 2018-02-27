Ryan Bruggeman scored 28 points to pace Southwest Minnesota State to a 73-66 victory over St. Cloud State in the semifinals of the NSIC men’s basketball tournament on Monday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Mustangs (24-7), who have won 10 consecutive games, will face Northern State in the championship game on Tuesday.

Carter Kirk added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Mustangs. Gage Davis scored 20 points for the Huskies (23-8).

Northern State 79, Minnesota State Mankato 78: Ian Smith made a go-ahead layup with 5 seconds remaining that allowed the Wolves (30-3) to beat the Mavericks (22-9). Smith led the Wolves with 16 points. Kevin Krieger scored 22 points to lead MSU.

Women

Winona State 66, Concordia (St. Paul) 56: The Warriors (17-12) shot 48 percent on three-pointers and advanced to the title game for the first time in seven years by beating the Golden Bears (13-18). Gabie Doud scored 15 points for Winona State — which plays top seed Augustana, a 63-43 winner over Sioux Falls — in Tuesday’s final.

UMD fires coach

Minnesota Duluth will not renew the contract of men’s basketball coach Bruce Bowen, athletic director Josh Berlo announced. Bowen was 67-105 in six seasons.

Six MIAC teams make NCAA field

Three MIAC men’s teams and three MIAC women’s teams were named to the NCAA Division III basketball tournament field Monday.

MIAC regular-season champion St. John’s will play host to a four-team men’s regional Friday and Saturday in Collegeville.

The Johnnies, in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2007, will face UMAC champion Bethany Lutheran, the Mankato school making its first-ever appearance, Friday night. That game comes after Wisconsin-Stevens Point plays North Central (Ill.) at 5:30 p.m. The winners play Saturday night for a spot in the Sweet 16.

Augsburg (21-7), which won its first MIAC playoff championship Sunday, will face Hope (Mich.) in Rock Island, Ill., on Friday. Host Augustana (Ill.) will face Greenville in the other first-round game.

St. Olaf, the MIAC regular-season runner-up, plays Sul Ross State (22-6) of Texas in Platteville, Wis., on Friday. Wisconsin- Platteville, the regular- season WIAC champion, will play Monmouth (Ill.) in the other first-round game.

In the women’s bracket, MIAC regular-season and playoff champion St. Thomas will play host to a four-team regional on Friday and Saturday. The Tommies will play Chapman (Calif.) on Friday. The other first-round game at St. Thomas features the University of Chicago vs. Wisconsin Lutheran.

Gustavus and St. Benedict, which tied for second place in the regular season, also earned at-large bids. Gustavus faces Rose-Hulman Friday in Whitewater, Wis. Wisconsin-Whitewater plays UW-Superior in the other game at that site.

St. Benedict, making its first postseason appearance since 2009, will play George Fox (Ore.) in Waverly, Iowa, on Friday. Host Wartburg will take on Webster.