The New Orleans Saints/Houston Texans game on Monday night featured three scoring plays and two lead changes in the final minute, which means the offenses were doing plenty of things right. But it also means both teams — particularly on defense — had their share of moments that made fans wonder: What were they thinking?

The Saints played aggressively on defense in allowing the Texans to take a 28-27 lead on a two-play touchdown drive. And the Texans played conservatively in letting New Orleans drive for the winning field goal.

Maybe there is no perfect defense to play in the final minute. Maybe Monday was just an example of two great quarterbacks taking whatever the defense was offering and picking it apart.

But maybe the Texans should have been playing the defense the Saints played, and the Saints should have been playing the defense the Texans were playing?

