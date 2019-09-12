With Big Tech accused of everything from decimating industries to abusing privacy, calls are growing for the creation of a federal regulator.

Presidential candidates, consumer advocates and some antitrust enforcers have focused on breaking up Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google — or at least forcing them to unwind past acquisitions. Yet those moves could take years and face lengthy court challenges.

The desire for faster action is fueling demands for a new agency to oversee the industry, an idea that's gaining traction among liberal and free-market economists in the U.S., Europe and Australia. They say there's plenty of precedent: The U.S. and other countries have watchdogs for specific industries, such as aviation, medicine, financial services and the environment, so why not digital markets?

Advocates say a digital regulator could referee disputes between competitors, set standards for privacy, make it easier to move one's data between networks, and make sure the biggest companies aren't squelching innovation or smothering potential rivals.

The European Union last week took a big step in this direction when the president-elect of the E.U. Commission enlarged the portfolio of Margrethe Vestager, one of the world's toughest antitrust regulators as the bloc's competition commissioner. As the head of digital affairs, she will oversee such matters as big data, innovation, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, along with antitrust.

In the U.S., efforts to establish such an agency would be met with many obstacles. Republicans, who opposed the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in 2010, would likely fight another bureaucracy. Democrats may see it as diluting antitrust inquiries.

The tech companies, too, would likely try to stop it. An agency with the power to require changes to their business practices could be even more threatening to their bottom lines than budding federal and state antitrust investigations.

Some U.S. lawmakers are warming to the idea, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who is chairman of the Judiciary Committee and a close ally of President Donald Trump's.

"It seems that a regulatory body is the right way to go," Graham told reporters after a hearing on technology and competition in May.

Even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has called for global regulations.

