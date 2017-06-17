– After a pair of lopsided losses, Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath was looking for a “reaction.”

His goalkeeper’s were cat-like most of Saturday.

But a momentary lapse during a few seconds of confusion ruined Bobby Shuttleworth’s night, giving Real Salt Lake a 1-0 victory, and costing the Loons a point on the road.

Salt Lake’s Luke Mulholland headed down a corner kick late in the contest at Rio Tinto Stadium, and players on both sides appealed to the referee for a hand ball. But in the process, with Shuttleworth lying on the ground within arm’s reach of the ball, RSL’s Yura Movsisyan chipped a shot over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The 84th-minute goal doomed the Loons, who dropped to 4-9-2 on the season with the defeat.

Heath had made Saturday night, his team’s first league game since June 3, a priority — so much so that he opted to put out a weaker lineup earlier in the week for the team’s Open Cup match with Sporting Kansas City. The result was a 4-0 whooping, and perhaps a fresher lineup against RSL.

The return of captain Francisco Calvo and midfielder Kevin Molino from international duty also promised to give the Loons a lift. But Minnesota still found itself shorthanded, and only able to dress 16 of the 18 allowed players, with midfielder Johan Venegas and defender Justin Davis sidelined by injury.

Minnesota United midfielder Kevin Molino tumbles over Real Salt Lake defender Justen Glad (15) during an MLS soccer match in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

The injuries had Heath shuffling his backline, hoping a patchwork defense could hold up on the road.

Shuttleworth almost made it all work. The goalkeeper finished the night with eight saves and a punch that sent another shot back over the crossbar.

United next takes on the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night at TCF Bank Stadium.