TELLURIDE, Colo. — A Colorado woman has received life in prison without parole in the deaths of her daughters who were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure.

Nashika Bramble was sentenced Tuesday for killing 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall. The sisters' bodies were found in a car parked on a farm near the southwestern Colorado town of Norwood in September 2017.

Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Bramble was convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder. She was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier in 2017. Other group members also were charged in the girls' deaths.