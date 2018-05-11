CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida mother made her son turn himself in to police after she recognized him on a surveillance video that authorities shared on social media in connection with a burglary.
Clearwater police arrested 18-year-old Kevin King on Thursday. He's accused of burglary and grand theft.
Police say the April 25 incident was captured by a doorbell camera.
Sandra Green tells Fox 13 she was heartbroken when she saw her son's face on the video because she didn't raise him that way. She says she told him to shower and eat before she turned him in.
She told a judge she'll bond her son out soon, but she wanted to use this as a teaching moment to get him on the right track.
