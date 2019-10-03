TORRANCE, Calif. — Authorities say the mother of a 2-year-old girl who died after being left in a hot car near Los Angeles has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
KCBS-TV cites a Los Angeles County coroner's report that says 34-year-old Lacey Mazzarella left her daughter inside a car with the heater on while she went to drink with a friend in another car. According to the report, Mazzarella fell asleep and when she woke up several hours later she found the girl unresponsive. The child died at a hospital.
The Sheriff's Department says Mazzarella was arrested Wednesday and bail is set at $1 million. It wasn't immediately known if she has an attorney.
