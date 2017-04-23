The emotions of Saturday have cooled, and the Twins and Tigers have put their differences behind them. Or so Paul Molitor believes as the teams prepare for the finale of the three-game series today at Target Field.
A shoving match broke out Saturday after Matt Boyd threw a pitch behind Miguel Sano in the fifth inning, and Sano was ejected after getting physical with Tigers catcher James McCann, who stepped in when Sano shouted at Boyd. The pitch is believed to be a response to JaCoby Jones being hit in the face by a pitch two innings earlier.
“I think it’s over. I don’t plan to have any carryover,” Molitor said, though he added that he wouldn’t be surprised if the umpires mention it during the exchange of lineup cards. “There was a lot of emotion out there yesterday. I think a lot of it was that Jones got hit in the face. That’s a tough thing to watch, and I think they were carrying that into the scrum.”
Molitor said after viewing the video, McCann was more aggressive with Sano than he originally thought. If MLB considers disciplining Sano, Molitor said, “I think how [McCann] handled it would make Miggy’s case more defendable.” But even that lingering animosity is likely defused by the fact that McCann is not in the lineup today.
Kennys Vargas and Buddy Boshers are in uniform today, called up to replace Adalberto Mejia, who was demoted to Class AAA Rochester after his disappointing start on Saturday, and Justin Haley, who went on the disabled list with right bicep tendonitis. Vargas isn’t in the lineup, but is available to pinch-hit. Boshers got the call in case the Twins need a long reliever for Kyle Gibson today, or Phil Hughes tomorrow night in Texas. Molitor said he would have no problem using Boshers for 40 pitches if necessary.
Here are the lineups for today’s game:
TIGERS
Kinsler 2B
Collins CF
Castellanos 3B
Martinez DH
Upton LF
Avila C
Adduci RF
Hicks 1B
Romine SS
Fulmer RHP
TWINS
Dozier 2B
Kepler RF
Sano 3B
Mauer 1B
Grossman DH
Castro C
Escobar SS
Rosario CF
Santana LF
Gibson RHP
