DEFOREST, Wis. — Mold found at DeForest Middle School has forced the cancellation of some classes Monday and Tuesday.
The school district notified parents that mold was found in the seventh and eighth grade classrooms, so school for those two grades has been canceled.
The upper grades are in the older part of the building constructed in 1988. The building was expanded in 2001 and the newer part of the building housing the other grades is made of block construction and showed no mold.
A routine inspection late last week uncovered the mold.
