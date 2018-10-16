Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named Big Ten freshman of the week after rushing 23 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns at Ohio State. The 157 yards were the most by a freshman running back against the Buckeyes since Penn State’s Saquon Barkley had 194 in 2015.

Ibrahim, an Olney, Md., native, leads the Gophers with 415 yards on 71 carries and is averaging 103.8 yards in the four games he has played.

Helping Ibrahim have that big day against the Buckeyes was a Gophers offensive line that Coach P.J. Fleck believed had its best game of the season.

“It should be,” he said. “We’re in Game 6, we should play better than Game 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1. They’ve gotten better every week. Our whole team is getting better every week.”