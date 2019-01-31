RACINE, Wis. _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $18 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 42 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $541 million in the period.

Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.60 per share.

Modine shares have increased 35 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $14.63, a decrease of 37 percent in the last 12 months.

