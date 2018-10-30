RACINE, Wis. _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $38.5 million.
The Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 35 cents per share.
The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $548.9 million in the period.
Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share.
Modine shares have fallen 42 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $11.69, a decrease of 45 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.
