RACINE, Wis. _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22 million.
On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 41 cents per share.
The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $566.1 million in the period.
Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share.
Modine shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOD
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.