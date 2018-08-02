RACINE, Wis. _ Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $22 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $566.1 million in the period.

Modine expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share.

Modine shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen slightly more than 7 percent in the last 12 months.

