NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will send a manned flight into space by 2022.
The announcement came amid celebrations Wednesday of India's independence from British colonialists in 1947. Modi's speech was broadcast live to the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.
Modi said India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve the feat. The Indian astronaut could be a man or a woman.
India a few days earlier had tested the space capsule that will transport the astronauts.
In 1984, Rakesh Sharma was the first India to travel in space aboard a Soviet rocket.
In 2014, India successfully put a satellite into orbit around Mars.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Taliban attacks kill 4 police in southern province
An official says Taliban attacks have killed four police in southern Zabul province.
World
Turkey increases tariffs on certain US imports
Turkey is increasing tariffs on imports of series of U.S. products, escalating a feud with the United States that has helped trigger a currency crisis.
World
The Latest: Italy authorities raise bridge death toll to 26
The Latest on the collapse of a bridge in Italy (all times local):
World
Foe accused by Maduro says Venezuela military is fracturing
The exiled opposition leader accused by Venezuelan authorities of directing a failed plot to assassinate President Nicolas Maduro says the greatest threat to the embattled socialist leader may be his detractors in uniform standing quietly behind him.
World
Modi says India will send manned flight into space by 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India will send a manned flight into space by 2022.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.