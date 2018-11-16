PLAN 51-1139
Total finished sq. ft.: 3,011
Bed/bathrooms: 4 /4
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Daylight basement, crawl space, slab
Sleek lines, large windows and an inviting front porch deliver curb appeal to this modern farmhouse design. The open great room is warmed by a fireplace and steps out to a covered back porch. A large island kitchen is the heart of the home with an eating bar, breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. The master suite is on the main level for extra privacy, and includes a large walk-in closet. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, a loft area and a bathroom. The home office could be used as a guest suite or playroom.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.