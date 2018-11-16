PLAN 51-1139

Total finished sq. ft.: 3,011

Bed/bathrooms: 4 /4

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Daylight basement, crawl space, slab

Home plan: Modern farmhouse for the city or suburbs

Sleek lines, large windows and an inviting front porch deliver curb appeal to this modern farmhouse design. The open great room is warmed by a fireplace and steps out to a covered back porch. A large island kitchen is the heart of the home with an eating bar, breakfast nook and walk-in pantry. The master suite is on the main level for extra privacy, and includes a large walk-in closet. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, a loft area and a bathroom. The home office could be used as a guest suite or playroom.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.










