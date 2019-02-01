PLAN 1067-4
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,875
Bed/bathrooms: 4 /4
Stories: 1
Bonus space: 392 sq. ft.
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab
This modern farmhouse design boasts fresh board-and-batten siding and elongated windows. Inside, an in-law suite invites elderly relatives or grown children to stay in comfort on the main level. It features a kitchenette, walk-in closet, bathroom and large bedroom. The wing includes two more bedrooms. On the opposite side of the home, the private master suite is appointed with a spacious private bathroom, with the laundry room steps away through the walk-in closet. Other highlights include the large pantry, optional bonus room and spacious rear porch.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.