PLAN 1067-4

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,875

Bed/bathrooms: 4 /4

Stories: 1

Bonus space: 392 sq. ft.

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Basement, crawl space, slab

This modern farmhouse design boasts fresh board-and-batten siding and elongated windows. Inside, an in-law suite invites elderly relatives or grown children to stay in comfort on the main level. It features a kitchenette, walk-in closet, bathroom and large bedroom. The wing includes two more bedrooms. On the opposite side of the home, the private master suite is appointed with a spacious private bathroom, with the laundry room steps away through the walk-in closet. Other highlights include the large pantry, optional bonus room and spacious rear porch.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.