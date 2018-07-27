PLAN HOTW180027
Total finished sq. ft.: 2,453
Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 2
Foundation: Unfinished basement
Modern styling and a versatile layout make this home a smart contemporary choice. The open layout creates seamless flow between the living room, the dining area and the island kitchen, which includes a large pantry. A breakfast nook draws in light on three sides with windows and sliding doors to the patio. Half a flight up, a media room could also be used for home schooling, an office or a playroom. The master suite features a large shower, two sinks and walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms share a full hall bath.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.
