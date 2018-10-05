PLAN 1058-175

Total finished sq. ft.: 2,966

Bed/bathrooms: 5 /5

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 2

Foundation: Slab

Home plan: Flexibility is key in this modern floor plan.

Graced with an abundance of windows, this modern home plan feels bright and airy. The open floor plan is convenient with an easy flow between the kitchen and living room, while a formal dining room is easily accessible from the large kitchen, which includes a walk-in pantry. A main level guest room is handy for friends and family. Flex space can be used for a study or another bedroom. Tucked away at the back of the home, homeowners will enjoy the privacy of the large master suite. Upstairs is a loft, two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at www.eplans.com or call 1-866-228-0193.









