Saints in the making

Brother James Miller

Miller was a teacher at then-Cretin High School in St. Paul in the 1960s and 1970s. Born in 1944, he grew up on a farm outside Stevens Point, Wis. A member of the Christian Brothers religious order, he served as a missionary and educator in Nicaragua and Guatemala. He was killed at age 37 in Guatemala in 1982.

The Rev. Stanley Rother

Rother, above, hails from a German immigrant family that settled in southern Minnesota and has relatives and friends here. He was born in 1935 on an Oklahoma farm and ordained a priest in 1963. He was a missionary serving the poor in Guatemala from 1968 to 1981, when he was murdered there at age 46.

The Rev. Solanus Casey

Rev. Solanus Casey, beatified in 2017.

Bernard Casey, later known as Solanus, above, was born in 1870 on a farm near Prescott, Wis. He was confirmed in Stillwater and worked there several years. He became a Capuchin Franciscan friar in the 1890s. He is credited with healing the sick and comforting the poor during his years in New York and Detroit. He died in 1957.