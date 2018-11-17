Picture a bird egg: Perhaps it’s the cocoa brown of a free-range chicken. Or a robin’s creamy blue-green. If it’s a quail egg, it has inky speckles. Those colors and variations, according to a new study published in the journal Nature, share a common origin.

Eggshell color, in all its glory, is a trait that comes from long-ago animals: the dinosaurs.

Birds, strange as it seems, are living dinosaurs, the last of a lineage that otherwise went extinct 66 million years ago. Before this work, though, many biologists predicted that modern birds, not their ancestors, developed colorful eggshells.

Eggshell theories were “kind of all over the place,” said study author Mark Norell, a paleontologist at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Some people hypothesized colors evolved several times independently in the history of birds; others suggested it happened once as birds became the animals we know. Colorful eggs, this study concluded, are much older.

“The discovery of a single origin of eggshell color in dinosaurs is a wonderful reminder that modern birds inherited many traits from their dinosaurian ancestors,” said Mary Caswell Stoddard, a Princeton University evolutionary biologist who was not involved with this research. “We eat eggs for breakfast, but they hold so many clues to the evolutionary past.”

Smash an eggshell into its molecules, and you’ll find only two types of pigment. A molecule called biliverdin is the source of green. Another molecule, protoporphyrin, provides the rusts and browns. These pigments mix like watercolor paints to produce the entire color palette of bird eggs.

A few years ago, Mark Hauber, an ornithologist at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and his colleagues designed a protocol to examine biliverdin and protoporphyrin in eggshells, including shells from a giant extinct bird called the moa. The authors of the current study ran with this idea and “did a much better job than we did,” by including a range of dinosaurs, Hauber said.

Study author Jasmina Wiemann, now a doctoral student at Yale University, began her search for colorful eggs with a dinosaur named Heyuannia huangi, an oviraptor with a beak like a parrot’s. Other scientists told her she was “wasting her time,” she said, because they assumed dinosaur eggs lacked pigment.

Using Raman spectroscopy, a nondestructive analytic tool, Wiemann looked for the molecular signatures of protoporphyrin and biliverdin in the oviraptor eggshells. Heyuannia huangi, she discovered, laid blue-green eggs.

Wiemann, Norell and Tzu-Ruei Yang, at the University of Bonn in Germany, examined eggs from 18 species. The nonextinct animals included an alligator and the domesticated chicken. The dinosaur crowd was a diverse bunch: oviraptors and other bird ancestors, but also sauropods (long-necked dinos) and hadrosaurs (duck-billed dinos), which aren’t closely related to birds.

The study authors selected their shells carefully so they could know what sort of dinosaur laid the eggs. Though shell colors faded over millions of years, as the eggs became fossils, traces of the pigment molecules remained.

Sauropods and hadrosaurs did not have colorful eggs. Theirs were like alligator eggs — white. Dinosaur relatives of birds, though, had colorful eggs, including spots and both pigment types.

So listen well, crayon manufacturers and paint mixers: Robin egg blue is fine, but oviraptor blue is the original.