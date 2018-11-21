ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A moderate earthquake in Alaska's Cook Inlet has jolted a large section of the state.
The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 5.7 quake Wednesday was widely felt in Anchorage and Kenai Peninsula.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The earthquake occurred at 9:21 a.m. and was centered 70 miles northwest of the fishing and tourism community of Homer.
