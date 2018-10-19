LOS ANGELES — Supermodel Karlie Kloss has married businessman Joshua Kushner.
Kloss posted a photo of her in a wedding dress and Kushner in a tuxedo — both of them beaming — on Instagram and Twitter Thursday night. People magazine reports the couple married at a small ceremony in upstate New York and will have a larger ceremony in the spring.
Kloss' publicists did not return an email seeking details about the wedding Thursday.
Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and one of his senior advisers.
Kloss has modeled for Victoria Secret and numerous luxury brands, and will be the new host of "Project Runway."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
StarKist Co. agreed to plead guilty to a felony price fixing charge as part of a broad collusion investigation of the canned tuna industry, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.
Variety
Feds: Child exploitation focus of Pennsylvania church probe
Two years ago, a federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh considered filing a racketeering lawsuit against a Roman Catholic diocese over its handling of child sex-abuse complaints, but left office before he could make the bold move.
Music
Foo Fighters survive another endurance test in tour's would-be St. Paul finale
Dave Grohl's hoarse voice sole sign of tour fatigue in sold-out Xcel show.
Music
At 74, Gladys Knight still brings the soul
Her St. Paul concert was short but spectacular.
National
Iconic Dodge City moves its only polling place outside town
Access to the ballot box in November will be more difficult for some people in Dodge City, where Hispanics now make up 60 percent of its population and have remade an iconic Wild West town that once was the destination of cowboys and buffalo hunters who frequented the Long Branch Saloon.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.