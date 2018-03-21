The Vikings are about five weeks from being on the clock at pick No. 30 in the first round. General manager Rick Spielman and the Vikings personnel department will continue evaluations across the country during college pro days this week, featuring Georgia today as well as Ohio State and Notre Dame on Thursday.

One player pegged to the Vikings, Buckeyes center/guard Billy Price, isn’t expected to participate Thursday due to a pectoral injury suffered at the combine last month. However, Price and other offensive linemen are still the most common selection among draft analysts for the Vikings to protect newly-signed quarterback Kirk Cousins. Take a look at a handful of mock drafts we rounded up below and their picks for the Vikings at No. 30 overall:

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: CB Jaire Alexander (Louisville)

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper: OT Geron Christian (Louisville)

ESPN.com’s Todd McShay: C/G Billy Price (Ohio State)

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia)

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: CB Jaire Alexander (Louisville)

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah: C/G Billy Price (Ohio State)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer: DT Maurice Hurst (Michigan)

NFLDraftScout.com’s Rob Rang: OT Mike McGlinchey (Notre Dame)

WalterFootball.com’s Walter Cherepinsky: G Will Hernandez (UTEP)