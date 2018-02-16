It’s mock draft season, which means we’re still two weeks from the scouting combine, four weeks from free agency and 10 weeks from the actual draft. Trades and each team’s reactions are unpredictable, but that’s no fun to talk about. Let’s take a look at a handful of national mockers pegging players to the Vikings at pick No. 30.
Five of the nine mocks polled went offensive tackle, while three of the other four have the league’s No. 1-ranked defense adding another top pick.
Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: OT Kolton Miller, UCLA
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
ESPN’s Todd McShay: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: OT Connor Williams, Texas
NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah: DE Arden Key, LSU
NFL’s Bucky Brooks: DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama
NFL’s Lance Zierlein: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
WalterFootball’s Walter Cherepinsky: CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
Washington Post’s John Harris: RB Ronald Jones, USC
