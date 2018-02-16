It’s mock draft season, which means we’re still two weeks from the scouting combine, four weeks from free agency and 10 weeks from the actual draft. Trades and each team’s reactions are unpredictable, but that’s no fun to talk about. Let’s take a look at a handful of national mockers pegging players to the Vikings at pick No. 30.

Five of the nine mocks polled went offensive tackle, while three of the other four have the league’s No. 1-ranked defense adding another top pick.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller: OT Kolton Miller, UCLA

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

ESPN’s Todd McShay: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: OT Connor Williams, Texas

NFL’s Daniel Jeremiah: DE Arden Key, LSU

NFL’s Bucky Brooks: DT Da’Ron Payne, Alabama

NFL’s Lance Zierlein: OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

WalterFootball’s Walter Cherepinsky: CB Isaiah Oliver, Colorado

Washington Post’s John Harris: RB Ronald Jones, USC