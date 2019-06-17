The Wolves have the 11th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, and there isn't much consensus on the direction the team will take. Here's a look at some of the options.

The Sports Illustrated mock draft, compiled by Jeremy Woo, has the Wolves taking Rui Hachmura, a 6-foot-7 forward from Gonzaga who just finished his junior season. Hochimura averaged 19.7 points per game last season, shooting59.1% from the field and 41.7% on three-pointers. "Hachimura fills a positional need for the Timberwolves, possesses strong physical tools and has significantly more room to grow as a scorer," Woo wrote.

CBSsports.com's Gary Parrish has the Wolves taking Cam Reddish, the 6-foot-8 forward who just finished his freshman season at Duke, "Reddish entered Duke as a projected top-three pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's not that anymore, though — largely because the 6-8 wing only shot 35.6% from the field, and 33.3% from 3-point range, as a freshman."

NBAdraft.net has the Wolves taking North Carolina freshman Nassir Little, a 6-foot-6 freshman forward from North Carolina. His profile on the web site includes: "Free throw percentage (77.8%) gives optimism about his ability to become a better mid range and outside shooter ... Plays with a steady motor ... Form on his shot shows solid mechanics, but still needs to work on connecting more consistently and shooting in rhythm ... Was productive when given opportunities, considering he only played 18 minutes per game."

Bleacher Report's draft by Jonathan Wasserman gives 6-9 forward Sekou Doumbouya to the Wolves. "He'll look like a gamble worth taking, particularly given the potential value tied to forwards who can make three-pointers and guard three positions."

NBA Draft Room has the Wolves going for a point guard instead of a forward -- 6-foot-5 sophomore Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Virginia Tech. "The Wolves need a young PG and NAW is a great two-way prospect who should be ready to contribute early in his career."

The Ringer has Gonzaga junior forward Brandon Clarke ending up with the Wolves. Clarke averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game and is called "a super-versatile defender who plays team-first basketball and has made encouraging progress on offense."

The Sporting News mock draft, compiled by Chris Stone, also has the Wolves taking Clarke: "He's probably the best defender in the class, and Minnesota badly needs to make improvements on that end if it expects to start making runs at the playoffs."

Yahoo Sports has the Wolves taking Hachimura: Krysten Peek writes: "Hachimura embodies the term 'positionless basketball.' He’s a hybrid small forward/power forward who defends the perimeter well. Hachimura is a student of the game and will grow tremendously playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns."