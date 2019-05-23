As you'd expect, United coach Adrian Heath will take a long look tonight against Hertha Berlin at players who haven't seen much action lately.

Kevin Molino and Miguel Ibarra are among the starters in an 11 that also includes rookie Dayne St. Clair in goal, Wyatt Omsberg and Hassani Dotson on the backline, Collin Martin recalled from Hartford in the USL at midfielder with veteran Lawrence Olum and Mason Toye just beneath Molino and Abu Danladi up front.

The subs: Goalkeeper Vito Mannone, Jan Gregus, Ethan Finlay, Brent Kallman, Romain Metanire and Darwin Quintero. Ike Opara also is listed as sub, but he's upstairs in street clothes pre game.

Heath said the other day that there's no sense playing Opara, who missed Saturday's victory over Columbus, tonight and said they'll save him for Saturday's game at Houston.

He also said most of the regulars won't play more than 45 minutes, with one or two exceptions.

Here's the Loons' lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Abu Danladi

Rasmus Schuller Kevin Molino Mason Toye

Collin Martin Lawrence Olum

Miguel Ibarra Wyatt Omsberg Michael Boxall Hassani Dotson

Dayne St. Clair