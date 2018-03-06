ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers are clashing over how to fix the state's new vehicle registration system.

The botched rollout of the platform dubbed MNLARS has caused long delays and headaches. State officials have said they need an extra $43 million to fix it, including an emergency $10 million infusion.

The Republican-controlled Legislature missed a deadline last week to provide that funding. A House committee advanced a bill Tuesday that would authorize the money but force to cut it from executive agency budgets.

GOP lawmakers say that measure is integral to hold Dayton's administration responsible for the technological flop. Dayton calls it a nonstarter.

The dispute could prolong the necessary fixes. The GOP-backed bill also directs the state to solicit bids for an outside vendor to finish the project.