The Minnesota Department of Transportation will temporarily close Hwy. 41 between Shakopee and Chaska due to the rising water levels of the Minnesota River, according to a news release.

MnDOT officials will shut down that stretch of road at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It will remain closed to traffic until the water recedes and necessary road repairs are made.

The highway will be closed between Hwy. 169, near Shakopee, and Chaska Boulevard in Chaska.

In Burnsville, MnDOT also plans to close the right lane on Interstate 35W between Cliff Road and Black Dog Road on Wednesday to allow road crews to build a dike to prevent flooding there. All lanes are expected to reopen Wednesday night, according to the release.

Motorists can check 511mn.org for the MnDOT’s latest road closure information.

KATIE GALIOTO