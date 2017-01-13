Too cold. That's the reason the Minnesota Department of Transportation has called off a bridge demolition project that would have shut down a portion of I-94 through Maple Grove.

The agency said it will take down the 101st Avenue bridge next weekend, weather permitting.

Here is the original post from earlier this week:

Motorists who plan on using Interstate 94 in Maple Grove over the long holiday weekend will encounter a detour as the Minnesota Department of Transportation takes down 101st Avenue bridge.

The freeway will be closed to through traffic between the I-494/694/94 interchange and newly-opened portion of Hwy. 610 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday Jan. 16. During the closure, westbound motorists will be detoured north on Hwy. 169 then west on Hwy. 610. Eastbound drivers will be detoured east on Hwy. 610 and then south on Hwy. 169.

Local westbound traffic will be allowed to access exits at Hemlock Lane, Weaver Lake Road and Maple Grove Parkway, but MnDOT spokesman Kent Barnard said only drivers who absolutely need to use those exits should. And there will be no opportunity to access westbound I-94 at either exit, so motorists heading further west will need to use the detour, he said.

The 101st Avenue bridge is being removed since the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.