Minnesotans love to share. Like that breakroom cupcake that gets gradually reduced, sliver by sliver, our meals are meant to feed as many mouths as possible.
So what better way to celebrate National Minnesota Day (yeah, it’s a thing) than by sharing food at a massive potluck.
On Sunday, Potluck food hall at Rosedale Center (1595 Hwy. 36, Roseville, potluckmn.com) is staying true to its name by hosting the “Largest Potluck.”
The buffet-style dinner will feature 11 dishes from the food hall’s vendors and some additional chefs. The dishes represent each of the chefs’ heritage.
Here’s the lineup:
Stine Aasland: a salmon open-faced sandwich
Raghavan Iyer: smoky yellow split pea stew with potatoes
Leo Judeh: chickpea feta with beef tenderloin and pine nuts
Angel Luna: Mussels à la Veracruzana
Adrienne Odom: chocolate mayonnaise cake
Nick O’Leary: baking powder dumplings with sauerkraut and pork hocks
Jametta Raspberry: jerk oxtail tacos with coconut milk slaw
Justin Sutherland: Japanese fried chicken and steamed buns
Yia Vang: Khao sen noodles with coconut chicken curry
Tammy Wong: szechuan pork & shrimp wontons in a black bean sauce.
Brian Yazzie: wild rice
The dinner starts at 6 p.m. and tickets ($50) are available at potluckmn.com. There will be a cash bar.
Potluck opened last November, and its focus on local vendors made it an instant improvement to the typical mall food court. The vendors are Betty & Earl’s Biscuit Kitchen, Burger Dive, Chickpea, Grand Ole Creamery, Nordic Waffles, O Bachan Noodles & Chicken, and Smack Shack.
This mega-potluck isn’t the only time they’ll be collaborating. Themed months have them incorporating a food or ingredient into their menus. For March? It’s ranch dressing.
Yes, the “unofficial condiment” of our state will be celebrated throughout the month with ranch-related activities, a “ranch dunk tank” and “ranch fountains.”
Just don’t forget to share.