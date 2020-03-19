MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
09-21-22-23-24
(nine, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $140 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Oregon primary elections, by mail, to proceed as planned
Oregon's primary elections will proceed as scheduled on May 19, the state's top election official said Thursday, though results may be slower to come in because of the coronavirus pandemic.
National
California rushes to try to contain virus among the homeless
Home to the largest homeless population in the country, California officials are rushing to get tens of thousands of people off the streets and into shelters and tents to slow the spread of the coronavirus among one of the most vulnerable and difficult-to-reach groups.
National
The Latest: Philippines bans foreigners amid outbreak
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 240,000 people and killed more than 9,800. The COVID-19 illness causes mild or moderate…
National
Trump administration replaces counterterrorism chief
The Trump administration said Thursday that it was replacing the acting chief of the National Counterterrorism Center, part of an ongoing leadership shakeup in the intelligence community.
National
USDA now undecided on challenging judge's food stamps ruling
The Agriculture Department on Thursday backed off its statement that it would appeal a court decision blocking changes to the food stamp program that would have resulted in hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits.