MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

25-35-36-39-43

(twenty-five, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Estimated jackpot: $80 million

01-03-08-10-17

(one, three, eight, ten, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $120 million