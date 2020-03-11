MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-9-9

(three, nine, nine)

06-17-48-54-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

(six, seventeen, forty-eight, fifty-four, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

04-09-15-22-27

(four, nine, fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $32,000

Estimated jackpot: $110 million