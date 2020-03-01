MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
9-3-7
(nine, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
02-11-19-21-25
(two, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
AP VoteCast: Voters prioritize health care in South Carolina
Voters in Saturday's Democratic presidential primary election in South Carolina called health care the top issue facing the country today, clearly naming it as more important than the economy, climate change, immigration, race relations and guns.
National
Biden wins South Carolina, looks to Tuesday
Joe Biden scored a convincing victory in South Carolina's Democratic primary on Saturday, riding a wave of African American support and ending progressive rival Bernie Sanders' winning streak.
Variety
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United…
Variety
New virus: Over 86,000 infected globally, over 2,900 deaths
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 86,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to…
National
AP VoteCast: Black voters carry Biden to his first victory
Former Vice President Joe Biden has for weeks looked to the black voters of South Carolina to hand a win to his flagging campaign. On Saturday, they delivered.